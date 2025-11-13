Price of Azerbaijani oil falls by over $2
Energy
- 13 November, 2025
- 09:48
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $2.35, or 3.47%, to $65.43 per barrel, Report informs.
January futures for Brent crude were traded at $62 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $2.35 or 3.58%, amounting to $63.22.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
