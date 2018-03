Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ As part of his visit to Ganja, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the 110/35/10 kV “Yeni Ganja” substation.

Report informs, Chairman of "Azərişıq" Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state about the work done here.

The substation occupies a total area of 11,000 square metres.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the substation.