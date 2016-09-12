Pemex spending, crude output slashed in 2017 Mexican budget

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Mexico's 2017 budget proposal will cut Pemex's budget by $5.3 billion to $20.7 billion, causing the state-controlled company's crude production to drop to 1.928 million b/d, the lowest since 1980, and 43.3% below the 3.4 million b/d peak posted in 2004, Report informs citing Platts.

The budget, submitted by Mexico's finance minister Jose Antonio Meade to legislators called for total cuts of $12.9 billion.

Pemex's crude production has now fallen for 11 straight years. Through July of this year, the company's production averaged 2.2 million b/d.