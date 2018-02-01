OPEC's oil production soar 100,000 bbl/day in January

© REUTERS/ Heinz-Peter Bader

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Average daily oil production in OPEC countries increased by 100,000 bbl (0.31%) up to 32.4 mln bbl in January.

According to information, the growth was mainly due to Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. Thus, in January, OPEC members fulfilled obligations to OPEC+ agreement on oil production cut by 137%. Notably, last month this indicator was 138%.

In January, Nigeria was the OPEC member with highest production output. However, the report does not specify the volume of production. The production in Saudi Arabia increased by 50,000 bbl/day, and in Libya by 30,000 bbl/day. It is reported that production in Venezuela and Iraq has decreased.

Notably, in its report, the Reuters takes information from reports of OPEC and consulting companies and sources in oil companies.