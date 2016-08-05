OPEC and Russia effort for a new meeting

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ "We are making efforts for a new meeting soon between OPEC and non-OPEC members, with Russia at the head to stabilize the price", Report informs referring to the Reuters, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said.

President also stated that on August 4, Venezuela's Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino has spoken to OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo ahead of a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC producers in hope of boosting the global oil price. The head of state added that the hope is stabilizing the price towards $40 (per barrel) and over $50 and $60.

Notably, the last OPEC meeting in Vienna June 2 couldn't reach a general agreement.