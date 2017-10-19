Oilmen awarded certificates of honour in Azerbaijan

© Socar.az

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has today hosted the ceremony of presenting awards to a group of employees, who awarded with the certificates of honour of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) on the Day of Oilmen professional holiday for special services in oil and gas industry.

Report informs, opening the event, SOCAR First Vice-President, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade spoke about successes of the new oil strategy established by national leader Heydar Aliyev and currently confidently pursued under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, highly appreciated work of selfless oilmen in the gained achievements. He noted that the achievements are brilliant manifestation of endless loyalty to the Motherland and the state. Khalik Mammadov, Vice President for Personnel, Regime and Information Technologies, spoke about the projects currently implemented by the company within the country and abroad, expressed confidence that Azerbaijani oilmen will achieve greater success in the implementation of these projects, congratulated the awardees wishing them new labor achievements.

The awardees expressed gratitude for high appreciation of their work.