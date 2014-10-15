Oil transportation volumes via BTC decreased by 3%

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ 21.844 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) in January-September 2014. Compared to the same period last year, exports fell by 3.1%. In September 2,285 mln tons transported via pipeline. For the first 9 months of this year 385.597 thousand tons of Turkmen and Kazakh oil were transported via BTC, Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

257.16 mln tons of oil transported through the pipeline since the beginning of operation as of October 1, 2014. The length of BTC is 1.768 km, including in Azerbaijan - 443 km, Georgia - 248 km, Turkey - 1.076 km.

The shareholders of BTC Co. pipeline company are BP (30,1%), SOCAR (25%), Chevron (8,9%), Statoil (8,71%), TPAO (6,53%), ENI (5%), Total (5%) , Itochu (3,4%), ConocoPhillirs (2.5%), Inrex (2.5%) and ONGC (2,36%).