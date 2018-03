Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ World oil prices reduced on markets.

Report informs, electronic trading on the London and New York stock exchanges prove this fact.

Crude oil futures for Brent for March delivery fell 1.72% to 55.27 USD a barrel on the London Stock Exchange ICE Futures.

March futures for light WTI oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell by 1.60% to 52.92 USD per barrel.