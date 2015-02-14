Oil prices on world market continues to grow

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ The price of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) rose by 2.97% or 1.57 dollars and reached 52.78 dollars on the world market.

Report informs on the stock exchanges also observed an increase in the price of Brent oil, which is gone up by 0.59% or 0.34 dollars and reached 57.39 dollars / barrel.

It is predicted that if the price of crude oil will remain at this level before the end of the year, the average oil price for 2015 will amount to 60 dollars / barrel.