Oil prices fall amid possible progress in Ukraine talks

Oil prices fell on November 25 morning, as markets weighed possible progress in Russian-Ukrainian peace talks and the associated easing of pressure on prices, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of February Brent crude futures fell 0.49% to $62.41 per barrel, while January WTI futures fell 0.42% to $58.58.

The US administration previously announced the development of a plan for a Ukrainian settlement, noting that it would not discuss the details for now as the work is ongoing.