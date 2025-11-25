Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Oil prices fall amid possible progress in Ukraine talks

    Energy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 10:39
    Oil prices fall amid possible progress in Ukraine talks

    Oil prices fell on November 25 morning, as markets weighed possible progress in Russian-Ukrainian peace talks and the associated easing of pressure on prices, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of February Brent crude futures fell 0.49% to $62.41 per barrel, while January WTI futures fell 0.42% to $58.58.

    The US administration previously announced the development of a plan for a Ukrainian settlement, noting that it would not discuss the details for now as the work is ongoing.

