Oil prices fall amid possible progress in Ukraine talks
Energy
- 25 November, 2025
- 10:39
Oil prices fell on November 25 morning, as markets weighed possible progress in Russian-Ukrainian peace talks and the associated easing of pressure on prices, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of February Brent crude futures fell 0.49% to $62.41 per barrel, while January WTI futures fell 0.42% to $58.58.
The US administration previously announced the development of a plan for a Ukrainian settlement, noting that it would not discuss the details for now as the work is ongoing.
