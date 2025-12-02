Oil prices edge higher after previous day's strong gains
Energy
- 02 December, 2025
- 10:00
Oil prices posted slight increases following a solid rise the day before, Report informs, citing trading data.
February Brent futures on the London ICE Futures exchange rose by $0.06 (0.09%) to $63.23 per barrel. January WTI futures on the NYMEX electronic platform increased by $0.10 (0.17%) to $59.42 per barrel.
Market attention remains focused on Venezuela, a major oil producer. On November 29, US President Donald Trump stated that the airspace over and around the country had been closed, heightening concerns about regional stability.
Meanwhile, OPEC+ ministers confirmed over the weekend that previously agreed oil production levels for 2026 will remain unchanged, with current quotas set to stay in place throughout the year.
Latest News
10:42
Azerbaijan updates reporting rules for multinational company groupsBusiness
10:42
Black Sea Energy receives status of Project of Mutual Interest by ECEnergy
10:24
Delegation of Azerbaijan's Central Bank embarks on official visit to Republic of KoreaFinance
10:18
Azeri Light crude price slips slightly on global marketEnergy
10:04
Bosphorus Strait temporarily closed due to dense fogRegion
10:00
Oil prices edge higher after previous day's strong gainsEnergy
09:49
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates UAE and Laos on National DayForeign policy
09:42
Sumatra flood toll hits 631, one million in sheltersOther countries
09:37