Oil prices drop again

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 13, at the world markets, price for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil went down by 0,39% or 0,18 dollars and amounted to 45,89 USD per barrel.

Report informs, either Brent crude oil decreased in world markets. So, Brent crude fell by 1,80% or 0,84 USD and amounted to 46,59 USD.

Due to economic forecasts, in case of such situation to be stable in the markets, average price of oil in 2015 may be 52 USD per barrel.