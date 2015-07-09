 Top
    Oil prices increase again

    Brent oil crude approaches the price 58 USD a barrel

    Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ In the world market, price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 0,46% or 0,24 USD and amounted to 52,57 USD.

    Report informs, a positive change is observed in price for Brent crude oil at world markets. So, price for this crude increased by 1,83% or 1,04 USD and made 57,89 USD per barrel.

    According to the forecasts, if crude oil price remains stable, average price of oil in 2015 is expected to be 60 USD per barrel. 

