Number of subscribers provided with gas reaches 1.95 mln in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ In August 2016, "Azerigaz" Production Unit has registered 15 695 new subscribers in the population sector.

Report informs referring to the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), 3 341 subscribers accounted for Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron, 12 354 - in the regions.

Thus, the number of subscribers provided with natural gas in Azerbaijan reached 1,945,123.

On September 1, on public sector 131 522 displaced families are provided with uninterrupted gas. In addition, 369 mosques and religious temples given limit for free use of gas.