New well commissioned in "Guneshli" field

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has commissioned well 75 at deep water drilling platform No. 19 in Guneshli field after the overhaul, Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

Drilled daily output from the well in formation break with 3324-2981 m interval is 20 tons of oil and 280 thousand cubic meters of gas extracted by gas-lift method .

Maintenance works are carried out by '28 May' oil and gas producing company.