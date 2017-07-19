New methods developed to increase production at "Gunashli" field

© Socar.az

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting was held at the head office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in connection with the discussion of the "Mayak" project prepared by McKinsey & Company (USA) with the purpose of increasing production in the shallow part of the Gunashli field.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, the SOCAR Vice President for Field Development Yashar Latifov, Director General of Azneft Production Union (PU) Dashgin Iskandarov, Director of Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute, Fakhraddin Ismayilov, Project manager of McKinsey&Company Otto van der Molen, as well as responsible specialists of both companies attended the meeting.

Participants of the meeting were informed in detail about the project "Mayak" of McKinsey & Company, proposals on preservation of stable production and its expansion were heard. Project reflected the operations to optimize field expenses.

McKinsey & Company decided to conduct preliminary studies at "Guneshli" field within next two weeks. It is noted that the proposal to increase production at the field by at least 7% in 2018 will be presented within one month. The meeting also noted that the "Mayak" project will serve to increase production without additional costs.