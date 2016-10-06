Natig Aliyev: Kazakhstan is preparing to transport Kashagan oil via BTC

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ After launch of Kazakhstan's Kashagan oil field, use of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline is expected to transport the produced oil to the European Union (EU) member states.

Report informs, says an article of Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev published in the official media.

The minister said that the BTC shareholders also participate in the Kashagan field development project: "Four companies - Eni, Inpex, Conoco Phillips and Total, which own 15% participating share in the pipeline as shareholders of the BTC project, also operate in Kazakhstan's Kashagan field. It means that the companies will be able to transport approximately 150 000 barrels of oil per day via the pipeline. In addition, transport capacity of the pipeline on the project makes 1 mln barrels of oil per day. Excluding the BTC, currently, Kazakhstan has no independent, reliable and secure transnational route guarantee for export. Capabilities of export corridors as Tengiz-Novorossiysk, Atyrau-Samara and Atasu-Alashankou oil pipelines as well as of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium is not enough to meet the export potential, which is forecasted to increase significantly in the future".

N.Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan plan construction of a new oil pipeline: "Taking into account release capacity of the routes and volume of the supply to be delivered, Astana focused on Kazakhstan-Caspian Transportation System. According to the transport system, construction of 739 km long Eskene-Kuryk-Baku oil pipeline is planned. Feasibility study of the Eskene-Kuryk oil pipeline includes construction of the advanced oil pumping station in Tengiz field, Tengiz-Oporny-Aktau main oil pipeline, Kuryk oil terminal and of a new port as well as reconstruction and expansion of Aktau port. Construction of this pipeline may allow Kazakhstan to export its oil both to Georgian and Turkish ports. The new pipeline's annual export capacity is planned at 23-25 mln tons at the initial stage, also, increase to 56 mln tons in the future considered."