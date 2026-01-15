MP: Azerbaijan emerges as key player in global energy and green agenda

Azerbaijan today stands as a reliable guarantor of global energy security while also playing a leading role in shaping the international green energy agenda, Sadig Gurbanov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, said at the International Black Sea Rize-Ayder Forum, Report informs.

Gurbanov noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has turned the principle of "Solidarity for a Green World" into a concrete state policy. He recalled that the liberated territories of Karabakh and East Zangazur, as well as the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, have been officially declared Green Energy Zones.

He emphasized that the phased development of solar, wind, and hydropower potential in these areas demonstrates that Azerbaijan's green transition strategy is already yielding practical results. According to Gurbanov, renewable energy projects are currently being implemented in Karabakh, East Zangezur, and Nakhchivan.

The committee chairman stressed that these projects not only meet domestic energy demand through green sources but also create a solid foundation for exporting green energy to regional and European markets.

"This approach transforms Azerbaijan not only into an energy producer, but also into an exporter and a transit hub for green energy," Gurbanov said.

He also underlined that the energy partnership formed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has become one of the strategic pillars of Europe"s energy security today.