Minister: Two additional tank parks will increase Azerbaijani and Georgian transit potential

Tbilisi. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Over 600 Azerbaijani and Georgian will be provided with jobs at the two additional tank parks launched at Kulevi terminal. It is of great importance for us".

Report informs referring to the press service of Georgian president, Georgian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Dimitry Kumsishvili told reporters.

The minister said that expansion of Kulevi terminal, launch of the new tanks will increase the transit potential of Azerbaijan and Georgia: "I am absolutely convinced that the new tanks will be filled with import and export products of Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as of other countries. We must make maximum use of these opportunities".

Kumsishvili expressed his thanks to the government of Azerbaijan and SOCAR for creating such an opportunity: "Our strategic partner SOCAR has a large share in the Georgian market. SOCAR is one of the largest investors in Georgia. We believe that we will implement larger projects together with this company and achieve even greater successes".