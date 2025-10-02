Masdar: Bilasuvar solar plant key to Azerbaijan's energy transformation

Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    02 October, 2025
    The Bilasuvar Solar Power Plant is a major milestone in the transformation of Azerbaijan's energy system, said Abdulaziz Alobaidli, Chief Operating Officer of Masdar, during a media briefing at the site, Report informs.

    "The installation of the first panel is a very important phase of this project," Alobaidli noted. "As Masdar, we are proud to partner with SOCAR Green on this achievement, which marks significant progress in transforming Azerbaijan's energy infrastructure. I would like to thank the Government of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Energy, other ministries, and Azerenerji for their support and collaboration in realizing this unique and vital project."

    He emphasized that this is not Masdar's first project in Azerbaijan: "We have already successfully implemented a solar power plant in Garadagh, which has been operational for two years. Bilasuvar is our second major project in the country. In addition, we've signed agreements for two more projects to be carried out in the coming years."

    The project is being developed under an agreement between the Azerbaijani government and the UAE-based company Masdar to support the expansion of renewable energy and the creation of a green energy zone. The foundation was laid on June 4, 2024, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

    Spanning 1,454 hectares of state-owned land, the 445 MW plant will feature over 943,000 dual-sided solar panels manufactured by China's JA Solar, with a capacity of 625–630 W each. The site will be equipped with 8,131 single-axis tracking systems and an automated cleaning system for panel maintenance.

    Experts from China, Türkiye, Spain, and other countries are involved in the project, alongside plans to employ around 1,500 local workers from Bilasuvar. The plant is expected to be fully operational in 2026.

    "Masdar": Biləsuvar GES Azərbaycanın enerji sisteminin transformasiyası üçün əhəmiyyətli layihədir
    Masdar: СЭС Билясувар - важный проект для трансформации энергосистемы Азербайджана

