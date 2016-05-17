Maroš Šefčovič met with Azerbaijani delegation in Thessaloniki

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the European Commission for Energy Maroš Šefčovič has met with representatives of the Azerbaijani delegation, which arrived in the Greek Thessaloniki to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

Report informs, the representative of the European Commission posted in his microblog on Twitter.

Maroš Šefčovič at the breakfast met with First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev, President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev, SOCAR Vice-President for Investments and Marketing Elshad Nasirov.