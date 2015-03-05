London to host third Caspian Coridor Conference

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ London to host the third conference Caspian Coridor Conference.

Report informs citing the website of the conference, the event will be held on March 12 with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

According to information, the prospects of the energy sector and energy projects in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, economic growth in these countries, due to lower oil prices and the weak growth of the main partners of these countries - Russia and China will be discussed at the conference

The second conference Caspian Corridor was held on March 7 in London, supported by London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), the British-Azerbaijani Business Council (BABC) and influential British organization Asia House.