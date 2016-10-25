List of countries importing Azerbaijani oil named

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 15.1 mln tons of crude oil were exported from Azerbaijan during January-September 2016 by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic(SOCAR).

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, export operations took place in Europe and the Mediterranean region, as well as in Asia and North America.

The main part of the crude oil exported to Italy (24%), Taiwan (13%), France (9%), Germany (8%), Israel (7%) and India (6%).

"Other exports were made to Portugal, Czech Republic, Tunisia, Indonesia, Croatia, Spain, Thailand, China, the USA, Austria", the company said.