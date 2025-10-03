KazMunayGas, Uzbekneftegaz mull implementation of memorandum with SOCAR, Tatneft

KazMunayGas (KMG) Chairman of the Management Board Askhat Khasenov and Uzbekneftegaz (UNG) Chairman of the Management Board Bakhodirjon Sidikov have discussed the implementation of the quadrilateral memorandum on digitalization and industrial safety between KazMunayGas, SOCAR, Tatneft, and Uzbekneftegaz during a meeting in Astana, Report informs referring to KazMunayGas.

"The meeting also focused on the implementation of the quadrilateral memorandum on digitalization and industrial safety between KazMunayGas, SOCAR, Tatneft, and Uzbekneftegaz. In particular, KMG and UNG are exchanging experience in IT and artificial intelligence," reads the statement.

The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation in geological exploration. A joint working group is currently in operation to review projects at promising geological sites in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. KMG has created DataRoom, a unified information space where UNG specialists study geological and technical data on exploration projects. Particular attention was paid to oil and gas refining and petrochemicals, including the development of a linear alkyl benzene production facility.