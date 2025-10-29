Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Javid Abdullayev: Energy pricing should be attractive to investors

    Energy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 15:06
    The price of electricity transmitted via the to the Black Sea Submarine Cable (BSSC) should be attractive to investors, Javid Abdullayev, Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy, said during the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum 2025 in Baku, Report informs.

    Abdullayev highlighted that solar and wind energy in Azerbaijan is not free of charge: "No one should assume it's free. That energy has a price, and it must be paid. We are currently finalizing our analysis in collaboration with Deloitte. These assessments also include projected revenues from the cable infrastructure to be built in Azerbaijan for transmitting electricity from Central Asia."

    The director emphasized that technical, economic, and tax-related issues should not hinder the operation of the cable that will cross the bottom of the Black Sea: "Ultimately, the transmission cost per kilowatt-hour of electricity will be determined. That price must be appealing to investors. These are complex matters, and they are deeply interconnected."

    Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) Javid Abdullayev energy pricing Black Sea Submarine Cable (BSSC)
