Italian company wins 1 billion dollars HPP project in Georgia

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Italian industrial group Salini Impregilo is being offered the chance to handle a hydroelectric project in Georgia and contribute in developing the country's energy sector.

Report informs citing foreign media, the group won the tender organised by the Korea Water Resources Corporation (K Water) to build the Nenskra Hydro-Electric Power Plant (HPP) earmarked for the upper Svaneti region.

The project is worth $1 billion USD.

Nenskra HPP will be jointly financed by the state-owned shareholding company Partnership Fund (PF) and K Water. The two companies stepped up to finance Nenskra HPP constructions last year by signing an agreement to launch the development and construction works at the 280 megawatt power station.

Salini Impregilo will start construction works at the end of this summer. The Italian company has built more than 230 dams worldwide but this will be its first in Georgia. Operating in over 50 countries with 34,400 employees, a turnover of around € 4.2 billion and a backlog of € 32.4 billion, Salini Impregilo is a global player in the construction sector.

Nenskra HPP will be constructed on the Nenskra River in Upper Svaneti, a mountain region of Georgia. The HPP is expected to annually produce 1.2 billion kilowatts of electricity per hour. The project is planned to be completed in 2021, however the HPP will start producing the electricity in four years.