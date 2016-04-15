 Top
    Industrial production in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.6% in Q1

    The volume of production in the non-oil sector increased by 5.1% , in the oil sector decreased by 1.3%

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March of this year, industrial production worth 7.0 billion AZN made by industrial enterprises and individuals in Azerbaijan, which is more by 0.6% than in the same period of last year. 

    Report informs, report of the State Statistics Committee for the first quarter (Q1) 2016, declares.

    The reason for decline was the reduction in crude oil production by 1.5%, gas - 7.9%, electricity - 6.7%, and several processing industry products.

    The volume of production in the mining sector decreased by 1.2%, in the non-oil sector increased by 5.1%, in the oil sector decreased by 1.3%.

    Most of the manufactured products directed to consumers, in barns industrial enterprises on April 1, 2016, considering previous periods, stocks of finished products amounted to 336,2 mln. AZN.

