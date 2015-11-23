Azerbaijan exported crude oil of 7.6 bln USD in 2015

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to the customs declarations, in January-October 2015, Azerbaijan exported 18.293 mln tons of crude oil.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, the cost of these volumes of crude oil amounted to 7 589.1 mln USD. Exports of crude oil by 10% less than the same period last year, the cost reduced by 53%.

During the reporting period, according to the working hours, 28.127 mln tons of crude oil exported through pipelines and by rail.The volume of exported crude oil according to the working hours by 0.3% less than the same period last year.

For 10 months of this year, according to the working hours, the share of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan had 22.640 mln. tons of the total volume of exported oil.

Baku-Supsa pipeline exported 3,550 mln tons of crude oil and 1.102 mln tons of crude oil via the northern route (Baku-Novorossiysk). At the same time, 835.1 thousand tons of crude oil exported by rail.