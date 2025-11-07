ICGB, gas operators from five Eastern European countries launch new gas supply routes to Ukraine

ICGB, the independent transmission system operator of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector, together with the gas transmission system operators (GTS) of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine, signed an agreement to launch two new routes for transporting natural gas from northern Greece to Ukraine.

Report informs citing the company that during the 6th Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC) in Athens, all TSOs inked their decision to move forward, submitting the new bundled products for approval by the respective national energy regulators.

The establishment of Routes 2 and 3 complements the successful launch of Route 1 earlier this year and is expected to significantly improve the resilience of gas supply networks across the region.

"Today"s signing demonstrates the shared determination of the region"s gas operators to act in solidarity and ensure that energy continues to flow safely and affordably across borders", said the company"s Executive Officers Teodora Georgieva and George Satlas. ICGB, has introduced substantial discount rate on its tariff - 46%, reaffirming company"s commitment to creating economically viable and competitive options for cross-border gas supply.

"The coordinated efforts of ICGB and the transmission system operators of Greece (DESFA S.A.), Bulgaria (Bulgartransgaz EAD), Romania (Transgaz S.A.), Moldova (Vestmoldtransgaz SRL), Ukraine (GTSOU LLC) align closely with the European Commission"s strategy for the diversification of gas routes and the gradual replacement of Russian supply with LNG and Caspian sources. The implementation of these new routes, supported by substantial tariff reductions, will further enhance Europe"s capacity to deliver natural gas where it is most needed -strengthening energy solidarity and supporting Ukraine as it continues to maintain energy stability," the company said.

Route 2 starts at the Amphitriti interconnection point on the DESFA network, runs through the Greece–Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB), and then continues along the Trans-Balkan Corridor: Amphitriti – Komotini (IGB) – Stara Zagora – Negru Vodă 1 / Kardam – Isaccea 1 / Orlovka – Căușani – Grebenyky.

Route 3 starts at the IGB interconnection point with TAP and follows the same path: Komotini (entry from TAP) – Stara Zagora – Negru Vodă 1 / Kardam – Isaccea 1 / Orlovka – Căușani – Grebenyky.