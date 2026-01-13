Hydropower plants in Azerbaijan's liberated lands generate 750M kWh in 2025

In Azerbaijan's liberated territories, 38 hydropower plants with a total capacity of 307 MW produced 750 million kilowatt-hours of green energy in 2025, Azerenerji OJSC Chairman Baba Rzayev told President Ilham Aliyev, as the head of state attended the opening of the "Gozlukorpu" Hydroelectric Power Plant, located in the village of Gozlukorpu in the Aghdara district, on January 13, Report informs.

This resulted in savings of 160 million cubic metres of natural gas and prevented the emission of 280,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, Rzayev said.

Azerenerji chairman briefed the head of state on the station, as well as on the status of hydropower plants in Garabagh and East Zangazur, and the existing and prospective hydropower potential of the Tartarchay river chain.

He noted that the hydropower potential of the Tartarchay has been determined to include 30 hydropower stations (HPS). Currently, 22 HPS are operated by Azerenerji OJSC, construction of 5 HPS is underway, and 3 HPS are planned. It should be noted that the Tartarchay River is entirely within the territory of Azerbaijan.