Greece doubles crude oil imports from Azerbaijan

In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan exported just over 500,730 tons of crude oil to Greece, valued at approximately $268.5 million, Report informs, referring to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Data shows that the exports increased by 2.2 times in volume and rose by 85.4% in value compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

Crude oil exports to Greece accounted for 2.95% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported more than 16.996 million tons of crude oil and related products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $8.939 billion in the initial nine months of 2025.

During the mentioned period, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $35.376 billion. Of this, $18.606 billion came from exports and $16.769 billion from imports.