Greece doubles crude oil imports from Azerbaijan

    • 18 October, 2025
    • 17:53
    In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan exported just over 500,730 tons of crude oil to Greece, valued at approximately $268.5 million, Report informs, referring to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    Data shows that the exports increased by 2.2 times in volume and rose by 85.4% in value compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

    Crude oil exports to Greece accounted for 2.95% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

    According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported more than 16.996 million tons of crude oil and related products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $8.939 billion in the initial nine months of 2025.

    During the mentioned period, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $35.376 billion. Of this, $18.606 billion came from exports and $16.769 billion from imports.

    Yunanıstan Azərbaycandan neft alışını 2 dəfədən çox artırıb
    Греция более чем вдвое увеличила поставки нефти из Азербайджана

