Georgia's crude, petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan skyrocket in October

In January–October of 2025, Georgia imported 125,000 tons of crude oil and petroleum-based oils worth $85.6 million from Azerbaijan, marking a year-on-year increase of 30% and 13%, respectively, Report informs, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

As a result, Azerbaijan ranked 4th among countries exporting these products to Georgia.

In October alone, Georgia purchased 29,700 tons of crude oil and petroleum-based oils worth $20 million from Azerbaijan. This is 354 times more in volume and 163 times more in value compared to the figures of a year earlier.

Overall, Georgia imported 1.458 million tons of crude oil and petroleum-based oils worth just under $1.1 billion during the first 10 months of 2025, which is 0.7% more in value but 10% less in volume compared to last year.

In the reporting period, Georgia imported 597,400 tons of these products worth $416.7 million from Russia, 266,300 tons worth $201.2 million from Romania, 221,600 tons worth $162.5 million from Bulgaria, and 88,800 tons worth $80.2 million from Türkiye.

In 2024, Georgia imported 1.4 million tons of crude oil and petroleum-based oils worth $1.2 billion from abroad, of which 95,950 tons worth $75.9 million came from Azerbaijan.