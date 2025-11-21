Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Georgia's crude, petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan skyrocket in October

    Energy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 14:28
    In January–October of 2025, Georgia imported 125,000 tons of crude oil and petroleum-based oils worth $85.6 million from Azerbaijan, marking a year-on-year increase of 30% and 13%, respectively, Report informs, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

    As a result, Azerbaijan ranked 4th among countries exporting these products to Georgia.

    In October alone, Georgia purchased 29,700 tons of crude oil and petroleum-based oils worth $20 million from Azerbaijan. This is 354 times more in volume and 163 times more in value compared to the figures of a year earlier.

    Overall, Georgia imported 1.458 million tons of crude oil and petroleum-based oils worth just under $1.1 billion during the first 10 months of 2025, which is 0.7% more in value but 10% less in volume compared to last year.

    In the reporting period, Georgia imported 597,400 tons of these products worth $416.7 million from Russia, 266,300 tons worth $201.2 million from Romania, 221,600 tons worth $162.5 million from Bulgaria, and 88,800 tons worth $80.2 million from Türkiye.

    In 2024, Georgia imported 1.4 million tons of crude oil and petroleum-based oils worth $1.2 billion from abroad, of which 95,950 tons worth $75.9 million came from Azerbaijan.

    Georgia oil imports Azerbaijan crude oil
    Gürcüstan Azərbaycandan neft və neft yağlarının alışını oktyabrda 354 dəfə artırıb
    В октябре Грузия увеличила закупки нефти и нефтепродуктов из Азербайджана в 354 раза

