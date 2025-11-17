Georgia's crude oil imports from Azerbaijan reach $1.6M in October
Energy
- 17 November, 2025
- 16:14
In October 2025, Georgia imported more than 3,838 tons of crude oil from Azerbaijan, with a total value of approximately $1.6 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan.
According to the SCC's official declarations, Georgia did not import crude oil from Azerbaijan in 2024.
Overall, Azerbaijan exported over 20.754 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $10.850 billion in the initial ten months of 2025.
During the mentioned period, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $40.862 billion. Of this, $21.637 billion came from exports and $19.225 billion from imports.
Latest News
17:06
Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Türkiye exceeded 133,000 tons in 10 monthsEnergy
17:04
Iraqi PM, Vagit Alekperov explore Lukoil's solutions for oil stabilityOther countries
16:47
Von der Leyen's letter to EU leaders suggests war in Ukraine will end in 2026Other countries
16:26
Doszhan Mussaliyev: Baku, Astana accelerating work on mutual recognition of electronic signatures - INTERVIEWICT
16:14
Georgia's crude oil imports from Azerbaijan reach $1.6M in OctoberEnergy
16:13
Photo
Nizami Ganjavi International Center actively participates in COP30COP29
16:05
Azerbaijan MFA: 412 people have fallen victim to landmine explosions since 202Foreign policy
15:56
Armenian PM praises Trump's role in peace efforts with AzerbaijanRegion
15:23