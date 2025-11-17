Georgia's crude oil imports from Azerbaijan reach $1.6M in October

In October 2025, Georgia imported more than 3,838 tons of crude oil from Azerbaijan, with a total value of approximately $1.6 million, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan.

According to the SCC's official declarations, Georgia did not import crude oil from Azerbaijan in 2024.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported over 20.754 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $10.850 billion in the initial ten months of 2025.

During the mentioned period, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $40.862 billion. Of this, $21.637 billion came from exports and $19.225 billion from imports.