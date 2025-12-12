Gas transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline rises by nearly 2%
Energy
- 12 December, 2025
- 14:42
Azerbaijan's main gas pipelines transported just over 36.303 billion cubic meters of gas in January-November, marking a 0.04% decline year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
During the mentioned period, 58.2% of the total gas transportation was carried out through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) pipeline.
Consequently, just over 21.121 billion cubic meters of gas were transported through the BTE in 11 months, which is a 1.6% increase compared to the corresponding period of 2024.
Latest News
16:17
National leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated at Azerbaijan's embassy in AlgeriaForeign policy
16:07
Cargo transportation in Azerbaijan up 2% in 11 monthsInfrastructure
16:07
Azerbaijan's methanol production volume for 11 months revealedEnergy
16:04
Azerbaijan's embassy in Pakistan holds charity event in memory of Heydar AliyevForeign policy
16:00
Azerbaijan increases diesel fuel output by 18.4% in January–NovemberEnergy
15:58
Jozef Hrabina: Azerbaijan and Slovakia could establish joint defense venturesForeign policy
15:36
US authorities may put most serious warning on Covid vaccines, sources sayHealth
15:35
Inspection finds no Armenian mining activity at Zod gold depositForeign policy
15:21
Photo