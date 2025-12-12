Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Gas transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline rises by nearly 2%

    Energy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 14:42
    Gas transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline rises by nearly 2%

    Azerbaijan's main gas pipelines transported just over 36.303 billion cubic meters of gas in January-November, marking a 0.04% decline year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During the mentioned period, 58.2% of the total gas transportation was carried out through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) pipeline.

    Consequently, just over 21.121 billion cubic meters of gas were transported through the BTE in 11 months, which is a 1.6% increase compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

    Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline gas transportation
    Bakı-Tbilisi-Ərzurum boru kəməri ilə nəqletmə təxminən 2 % artıb
    Экспорт газа по ЮКТМ за 10 месяцев увеличился почти на 2%

