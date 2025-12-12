Gas transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline rises by nearly 2%

Azerbaijan's main gas pipelines transported just over 36.303 billion cubic meters of gas in January-November, marking a 0.04% decline year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During the mentioned period, 58.2% of the total gas transportation was carried out through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) pipeline.

Consequently, just over 21.121 billion cubic meters of gas were transported through the BTE in 11 months, which is a 1.6% increase compared to the corresponding period of 2024.