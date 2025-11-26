France's KAPPA reaches preliminary deal on software supply with Umid-Babek field operator

French company KAPPA has reached a preliminary agreement with the operating company of the Umid-Babek field to provide software for its development, Ali Mokhtari, oil engineer and KAPPA regional manager for Southeast Asia and the Caspian, told Report.

He said the company held talks with Umid-Babek's engineering manager and agreed to begin presenting software products for review: "We are at a good stage."

Mokhtari noted that discussions focused on tools for pressure transient analysis, specifically the well testing package, which he described as "crucial for proper field development."

He also recalled that two years ago, KAPPA signed its first contract with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR): "They are already using three of our products. We now plan to expand cooperation with SOCAR and other clients in Azerbaijan, including new directions such as data automation in the oil and gas sector and more efficient, optimized solutions for the industry. We also expect to sign contracts with BP and JOCAP."

The Umid field was discovered on November 24, 2010, becoming Azerbaijan's first gas condensate field discovered during the independence period. It was put into operation in 2012.

The Risk Service Contract (RSC) for exploration and development of the Umid-Babek block was signed on January 12, 2017, and entered into force in May 2017. Under the RSC, the shareholders of UBOC are SOCAR with 80% and Nobel Upstream (UK) with 20%.