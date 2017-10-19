First TAP turbo compressors delivered in Greece

© Tap-ag.com

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The first gas turbine turbo compressor units to be installed in Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) compressor station near Kipoi (Greece's north-east, Turkey-Greece border) have been delivered to site via the Port of Piraeus.

Report informs citing the TAP-AG.

It was noted that the first turbine compressor unit was successfully offloaded and located onto the previously constructed concrete foundation within the compressor station.

The turbo compressors were manufactured by Siemens in Germany and transported via ship from Antwerp, Belgium, through to the Piraeus port, and then by road to Kipoi. All in all, a three-week journey.

The power of each of the three compressors to be installed at Kipoi compressor station is 15 MW.

Works at TAP’s compressor station in Kipoi started in the second quarter of 2017 and are progressing according to schedule.