Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Uzbekistan history museum to display Azerbaijani exhibits

    Cultural policy
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 14:18
    Uzbekistan history museum to display Azerbaijani exhibits

    Azerbaijani exhibits will be displayed in the permanent exhibition of the State Museum of History of Uzbekistan.

    According to Report, the decision was made during a meeting between the museum's director, Jannat Ismayilova, and the director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Dashkand, Akif Marifli.

    The parties discussed the current state of museum operations, prospects for bilateral cultural cooperation, and the implementation of joint exhibitions and educational-scientific projects. It was noted that expanding cooperation in the humanitarian field is part of the ongoing development of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

    They also highlighted the importance of promoting the rich historical and cultural heritage of both nations and elevating inter-museum cooperation to a new level.

    Azerbaijani exhibits Uzbekistan museum
    Azərbaycan eksponatları Özbəkistanda nümayiş olunacaq

    Latest News

    15:14

    US Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani medalists at Baku World Cup stage

    Foreign policy
    15:02

    Azerbaijan exempts rare car imports from taxes

    Business
    15:01

    Kazakhstan plans to launch direct flights to US

    Region
    14:44

    Azerbaijan exempts art and antiques imports from VAT

    Business
    14:39
    Photo

    Ukraine receives another batch of energy equipment from Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    14:35

    President approves amendments to e-commerce legislation

    Finance
    14:29

    Wind power generation in Azerbaijan surges almost 22-fold

    Energy
    14:26

    17th meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran state commission underway in Baku

    Domestic policy
    14:23

    Kaja Kallas: EU FMs unlikely to agree on 20th sanctions package against Russia today

    Other countries
    All News Feed