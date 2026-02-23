Uzbekistan history museum to display Azerbaijani exhibits

Azerbaijani exhibits will be displayed in the permanent exhibition of the State Museum of History of Uzbekistan.

According to Report, the decision was made during a meeting between the museum's director, Jannat Ismayilova, and the director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Dashkand, Akif Marifli.

The parties discussed the current state of museum operations, prospects for bilateral cultural cooperation, and the implementation of joint exhibitions and educational-scientific projects. It was noted that expanding cooperation in the humanitarian field is part of the ongoing development of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

They also highlighted the importance of promoting the rich historical and cultural heritage of both nations and elevating inter-museum cooperation to a new level.