First LNG batch of SOCAR Trading reaches Malta

Valletta. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today, SOCAR Trading - trade division of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has delivered first LNG batch for the LNG-to-Power Project, which is underway in Malta.

Report News Agency's correspondent on assignment in Malta informs, SOCAR Trading carries out supply of LNG for the first time.

It was noted at the ceremony that being a market in an European country is of particular importance: "LNG market is growing and SOCAR participation in this market is very important. In this way, SOCAR will transport gas to its customers not only through pipelines, but also in the form of LNG".

Also, it was stated that SOCAR Trading has acquired 26% of the new consortium, established by French Total oil and gas company and Cote d'Ivoire's State Oil Company in order for construction of a terminal to import liquefied natural gas as well as that this is the second project for LNG. The company's works and projects in this direction will increase in the future: "The Azerbaijani government has a major role in growth of SOCAR participation in the LNG market and the copmany is supported by the Energy Ministry and other relevant authorities," stated at the ceremony.

The event was attended by European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Konrad Mizzi, Electrogas Malta CEO Franz Doerfler and SOCAR Trading officials.

Notably, Electrogas Malta consortium, in which SOCAR Trading holds 33%, involved the construction of a 200MW natural gas-fired combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT), as well as receiving, storage and regasification facilities for liquefied natural gas (LNG). It was developed at the Delimara Power Station (DPS) site near Marsaxlokk in south-east Malta.

The Malta Environment and Planning Authority (MEPA) approved the 480 mln EUR project in March 2014.

Construction and installation of the CCGT and LNG facilities took 18 months to complete. Once operational, it is likely to meet approximately 50% of Malta's electricity demand.

Natural gas is supplied through the regasification unit. SOCAR Trading will supply the LNG and equipment for the process.

The new gas-fired combined-cycle power plant is part of the Maltese Government's initiative to switch to less expensive natural gas and reduce the dependence on heavy fuel oil for power production.

Natural gas is supplied through the regasification unit, which will receive LNG from a floating storage unit (FSU) moored to a jetty. The regasification facility is located on the southern tip of the power station, while the jetty is situated to the south-west of the same facility.

The FSU, which is provided by SOCAR Trading on a lease for 18 years, is docked in Delimara, Malta, and is estimated to have a capacity of 125,000m³.