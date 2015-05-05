EITI Multi-stakeholder Group held a meeting in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of the Multi-stakeholder Group (MSG) on implementation of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) in Azerbaijan was held on May 5, 2015.

Report informs, during the meeting with the participation of the President of the Natural Resource Governance Institute, member of the EITI Board Daniel Kaufmann participants discussed the 2013 EITI Report, Activity Report for 2014, perspectives of EITI in Azerbaijan and other related issues.

EITI is a special multilateral and voluntary initiative, supported by a coalition of companies, governments, investors and civil society organizations and global standard for improved transparency in the oil, gas and mining sector.

Azerbaijan joined EITI in 2003.

Azerbaijan is the first ever country to complete validation process and designated as EITI Compliant Country. Azerbaijan was awarded the "2009 EITI Award" for its commitment to EITI principles and criteria and achievements in EITI Implementation.