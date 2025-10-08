Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    EIA maintains 2025 forecast for oil & condensate production in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 09:40
    EIA maintains 2025 forecast for oil & condensate production in Azerbaijan

    The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has left its forecast for liquid hydrocarbon production in Azerbaijan unchanged for 2025, Report informs referring to the EIA's monthly survey.

    According to the agency's forecast, Azerbaijan's oil and condensate production this year will be 570,000 barrels per day (bpd), consistent with the September forecast.

    Actual production in the first quarter was 570,000 bpd, in the second quarter 570,000 bpd, and in the third and fourth quarters, production is forecast at 560,000 bpd (compared to the September forecast of 560,000 bpd).

    As reported, liquid hydrocarbon production in the country in 2024 was 600,000 bpd. In the first quarter it was at the level of 600,000 bpd, in the second and third quarters 590,000 bpd, in the fourth quarter 600,000 bpd.

    EIA Azərbaycanda neft hasilatı üzrə 2025-ci il proqnozunu dəyişməyib
    EIA сохранил прогноз на 2025 год по добыче нефти с конденсатом в Азербайджане

