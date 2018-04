Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ecuador is the first country of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which began to sell oil at a loss, Report informs citing BBC.

At the end of July Daily production volume amounted to 538,000 barrels a day. Production of oil barrel of Oriente is estimated at 39 USD, and the market value of a barrel of Ecuador is 36,67 USD.