EBRD prepares recommendations on decarbonizing Azerbaijan's energy sector

A presentation of the document titled Recommendations on Policies and Technologies for Decarbonization of the Energy Sector in Azerbaijan was held at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.

According to Report, citing the ministry, the document was prepared within the Low-Carbon Solutions in Azerbaijan's Power Sector technical assistance project, implemented under the Memorandum of Understanding on technical support for the development of the electricity sector, signed between the Ministry of Energy and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The document presents a roadmap for decarbonization in the electricity sector in line with Azerbaijan's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC 3.0) and climate-related targets. This roadmap combines priority directions, stages, and a strategic approach to accelerating the transition to a low-carbon energy system.

Additionally, the roadmap includes a range of recommendations essential for significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions in Azerbaijan's electricity sector. These include policies, generation technologies, legislative frameworks, institutional mechanisms, capacity building, socio-economic measures, and investments.

Representatives from various ministries and organizations, such as Azerishig JSC and Azerenerji JSC, participated in the event.