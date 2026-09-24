Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    EBRD: Energy price rise lifts Azerbaijan's export revenues by 3.9% of GDP

    Energy
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 09:32
    EBRD: Energy price rise lifts Azerbaijan's export revenues by 3.9% of GDP

    Azerbaijan's net energy export revenues increased by an amount equivalent to 3.9% of GDP amid higher prices on global commodity markets.

    According to Report, this is stated in the September edition of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) Regional Economic Prospects report.

    The report noted that countries in the EBRD regions generally experienced a more moderate increase in petroleum product prices than other emerging economies. At the same time, hydrocarbon exporters, including Azerbaijan, significantly strengthened their position in export markets.

    "The largest increases in net import costs were recorded in Bosnia and Herzegovina and North Macedonia, at 3% and 2.3% of GDP, respectively, based on annualized April-May price data. Meanwhile, countries with developed oil refining infrastructure, such as Lithuania and Hungary, were able to offset higher energy import costs through increased export revenues. For net exporters such as Azerbaijan, the estimated impact was an increase in export revenues equivalent to 3.9% of GDP," the report said.

    For several other countries in the region, diesel fuel and aviation kerosene were the main drivers of higher import costs.

    ING Group previously told Report that every sustained $10-per-barrel increase in oil prices adds around $3 billion to Azerbaijan's annual export revenues and approximately $1.5 billion to state budget revenues from the energy sector, equivalent to about 4% and 2% of GDP, respectively.

    Oil prices European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Azerbaijan's economy
    EBRD: Azərbaycan ixrac gəlirlərini ÜDM-in 3,9 %-i qədər artırıb
    ЕБРР: Азербайджан увеличил экспортные доходы на 3,9% ВВП на фоне роста цен на энергоносители
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    12:15

    French overseas policy risks deepening inequalities, historian says

    Other countries
    12:03

    FAO finalizing new partnership agreement with Azerbaijan

    AIC
    12:02

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payouts (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    12:00

    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway in Baku

    Sports
    11:57

    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    11:53

    Harrington: BP to apply experience gained in Azerbaijan in Central Asia

    Infrastructure
    11:47

    Canada was preparing for possibility of military invasion by US - PM

    Other countries
    11:46

    ASCO: Julfa tanker undergoes major overhaul

    Infrastructure
    11:34

    FAO supports modernization and technical development of Azerbaijan's central agrarian laboratory

    AIC
    All News Feed