Drilling works start in new well at 'Bulla-deniz' field

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ “SOCAR-AQŞ” joint venture has started drilling works at the well No.113 with project depth of 6,200 meters from the fixed offshore platform No.6 in the "Bulla-deniz" field.

Report informs referring to "SOCAR-AQŞ", the well is planned to be drilled to the VIII horizon of productive layer.

The well's customer is "Azneft" Production Union of SOCAR.

Notably, "SOCAR- AQŞ" LLC was established as an integrated drilling and well services management company by SOCAR and Absheron Drilling Company in 2007. Main scope of activities of the company is provision of work and services related with well design and planning; drilling of oil and gas wells; drilling of directionally deviated wells; drilling of horizontal wells; well completion; well workover; sidetracking and drilling of multilateral wells.