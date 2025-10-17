Countries importing oil from Azerbaijan – LIST

In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported almost 17 million tons of oil to 20 countries, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

Over the course of nine months, the top five countries importing Azerbaijani oil were Italy, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Germany, and Romania.

The following table presents the full list of countries to which Azerbaijan exported oil for the first nine months of this year.

№ Countries Volume (ton) Compared to January-September 2024 Statistical value (thousand USD) Compared to January-September 2024 1 Italy 9,589,365.7 +45.8 % 4,992,915.19 +19.9 % 2 Czech Republic 1,307,899.13 +4.88 % 701,374 -11.2 % 3 Croatia 998,469.46 -0.7 % 537,768.29 -14.2 % 4 Germany 841,915.48 +19.6 % 445,304.6 -3.4 % 5 Romania 778,615.54 +56.1 % 429,334.05 +43.1 % 6 Portugal 714,269.12 +3.3 % 385,076.01 -12 % 7 Greece 500,730.69 +2.2 times 268,492.93 +1.9 times 8 The UK 514,926.69 -20.8 % 237,052.39 -39.4 % 9 Ireland 331,558.01 +2 times 174,262.24 +58 % 10 Netherlands 223,330.7 +32.2 % 126,482.41 +18.4 % 11 Tunisia 186,998.53 -51 % 102,302.16 -58 % 12 France 165,146.12 +1.8 times 83,452.4 +46.2 % 13 Thailand 137,785.75 -63.4 % 75,910.84 -67.6 % 14 Indonesia 130,925.36 -52.7 % 72,131.22 -55.4 % 15 Türkiye 119,493.6 -66.1 59,028.44 -69.4 % 16 Switzerland 89,696.92 -* 53,857.85 -* 17 India 107,486.12 -90.2 % 53,534.4 -92.2 % 18 Denmark 88,157.38 -* 49,689.27 -* 19 Bulgaria 79,260.85 -* 48,231.11 -* 20 Austria 90,177.31 +5 % 42,664.79 -11 % Total 16,996,208.46 -3.47 % 8,938,864.59 -18.79 %

-* There were no deliveries in the same period last year.