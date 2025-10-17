Countries importing oil from Azerbaijan – LIST
- 17 October, 2025
- 17:45
In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported almost 17 million tons of oil to 20 countries, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.
Over the course of nine months, the top five countries importing Azerbaijani oil were Italy, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Germany, and Romania.
The following table presents the full list of countries to which Azerbaijan exported oil for the first nine months of this year.
|
№
|
Countries
|
Volume (ton)
|
Compared to January-September 2024
|
Statistical value (thousand USD)
|
Compared to January-September 2024
|
1
|
Italy
|
9,589,365.7
|
+45.8 %
|
4,992,915.19
|
+19.9 %
|
2
|
Czech Republic
|
1,307,899.13
|
+4.88 %
|
701,374
|
-11.2 %
|
3
|
Croatia
|
998,469.46
|
-0.7 %
|
537,768.29
|
-14.2 %
|
4
|
Germany
|
841,915.48
|
+19.6 %
|
445,304.6
|
-3.4 %
|
5
|
Romania
|
778,615.54
|
+56.1 %
|
429,334.05
|
+43.1 %
|
6
|
Portugal
|
714,269.12
|
+3.3 %
|
385,076.01
|
-12 %
|
7
|
Greece
|
500,730.69
|
+2.2 times
|
268,492.93
|
+1.9 times
|
8
|
The UK
|
514,926.69
|
-20.8 %
|
237,052.39
|
-39.4 %
|
9
|
Ireland
|
331,558.01
|
+2 times
|
174,262.24
|
+58 %
|
10
|
Netherlands
|
223,330.7
|
+32.2 %
|
126,482.41
|
+18.4 %
|
11
|
Tunisia
|
186,998.53
|
-51 %
|
102,302.16
|
-58 %
|
12
|
France
|
165,146.12
|
+1.8 times
|
83,452.4
|
+46.2 %
|
13
|
Thailand
|
137,785.75
|
-63.4 %
|
75,910.84
|
-67.6 %
|
14
|
Indonesia
|
130,925.36
|
-52.7 %
|
72,131.22
|
-55.4 %
|
15
|
Türkiye
|
119,493.6
|
-66.1
|
59,028.44
|
-69.4 %
|
16
|
Switzerland
|
89,696.92
|
-*
|
53,857.85
|
-*
|
17
|
India
|
107,486.12
|
-90.2 %
|
53,534.4
|
-92.2 %
|
18
|
Denmark
|
88,157.38
|
-*
|
49,689.27
|
-*
|
19
|
Bulgaria
|
79,260.85
|
-*
|
48,231.11
|
-*
|
20
|
Austria
|
90,177.31
|
+5 %
|
42,664.79
|
-11 %
|
Total
|
16,996,208.46
|
-3.47 %
|
8,938,864.59
|
-18.79 %
-* There were no deliveries in the same period last year.