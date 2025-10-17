Countries importing oil from Azerbaijan – LIST

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported almost 17 million tons of oil to 20 countries, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

    Over the course of nine months, the top five countries importing Azerbaijani oil were Italy, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Germany, and Romania.

    The following table presents the full list of countries to which Azerbaijan exported oil for the first nine months of this year.

    Countries

    Volume (ton)

    Compared to January-September 2024

    Statistical value (thousand USD)

    Compared to January-September 2024

    1

    Italy

    9,589,365.7

    +45.8 %

    4,992,915.19

    +19.9 %

    2

    Czech Republic

    1,307,899.13

    +4.88 %

    701,374

    -11.2 %

    3

    Croatia

    998,469.46

    -0.7 %

    537,768.29

    -14.2 %

    4

    Germany

    841,915.48

    +19.6 %

    445,304.6

    -3.4 %

    5

    Romania

    778,615.54

    +56.1 %

    429,334.05

    +43.1 %

    6

    Portugal

    714,269.12

    +3.3 %

    385,076.01

    -12 %

    7

    Greece

    500,730.69

    +2.2 times

    268,492.93

    +1.9 times

    8

    The UK

    514,926.69

    -20.8 %

    237,052.39

    -39.4 %

    9

    Ireland

    331,558.01

    +2 times

    174,262.24

    +58 %

    10

    Netherlands

    223,330.7

    +32.2 %

    126,482.41

    +18.4 %

    11

    Tunisia

    186,998.53

    -51 %

    102,302.16

    -58 %

    12

    France

    165,146.12

    +1.8 times

    83,452.4

    +46.2 %

    13

    Thailand

    137,785.75

    -63.4 %

    75,910.84

    -67.6 %

    14

    Indonesia

    130,925.36

    -52.7 %

    72,131.22

    -55.4 %

    15

    Türkiye

    119,493.6

    -66.1

    59,028.44

    -69.4 %

    16

    Switzerland

    89,696.92

    -*

    53,857.85

    -*

    17

    India

    107,486.12

    -90.2 %

    53,534.4

    -92.2 %

    18

    Denmark

    88,157.38

    -*

    49,689.27

    -*

    19

    Bulgaria

    79,260.85

    -*

    48,231.11

    -*

    20

    Austria

    90,177.31

    +5 %

    42,664.79

    -11 %

    Total

    16,996,208.46

    -3.47 %

    8,938,864.59

    -18.79 %

    -* There were no deliveries in the same period last year.

    Azerbaijan crude oil exports State Customs Committee list
    Azərbaycanın neft ixrac etdiyi ölkələr - SİYAHI
    Список стран-импортеров нефти из Азербайджана

