Contract signed for offshore wind energy project in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Energy and Clean Energy Capital, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Green Energy Company, have signed an implementation agreement for the assessment, development, and execution of an offshore wind energy project.

The Ministry of Energy told Report that the project envisions a total capacity of 600 MW, with an initial phase of 200 MW.

Under the terms of the agreement, Clean Energy Capital will conduct research in the Caspian Sea to prepare for the development and construction of the offshore wind farm.