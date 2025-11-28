Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Contract signed for offshore wind energy project in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 20:09
    Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Energy and Clean Energy Capital, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Green Energy Company, have signed an implementation agreement for the assessment, development, and execution of an offshore wind energy project.

    The Ministry of Energy told Report that the project envisions a total capacity of 600 MW, with an initial phase of 200 MW.

    Under the terms of the agreement, Clean Energy Capital will conduct research in the Caspian Sea to prepare for the development and construction of the offshore wind farm.

    wind energy Caspian Sea
    Photo
    Photo
