Consumption of oil products in Azerbaijan increased by 11%

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Consumption of oil products in January-June in Azerbaijan amounted to 1 912,7 thousand tons.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, this figure increased by 11.4% compared to the same period of 2015.

30.3% of total consumption accounted for gasoline, 29.5% - masut, 22.6% - diesel fuel, 4.8% thousand tons of "white oil" for aviation, 4.4% - gasoline for use in the petrochemical industry, 4% - natural gas, 3% - oil and 1%- lubricating oil and 0.4% - other petroleum products.

Thus, during the reporting period, 578.8 thousand tons of gasoline, 431.7 thousand tons of diesel fuel, 564.3 thousand tons of masut, 84.1 thousand tons of gasoline for use in the petrochemical industry, 92,1 thousand tons of "white oil" for aviation, 57.8 thousand tons of petroleum bitumen, 76.3 thousand tons of liquefied gas, 19.1 thousand tons of lubricating oils, 8.5 million tons of other oil products were consumed.

Compared to the same period last year, consumption of gasoline decreased by 11%, diesel fuel - by 14.9%, gasoline for use in the petrochemical industry - 22.6%, oil bitumen - 17.6%, lubricating oils - 13.2%, other oil products - 25.4%. At the same time, the consumption of diesel fuel increased 2.6 times, "white oil" for aviation by 2,8% and consumption of liquefied gas increased by 64.4%.