Company to construct last section of TANAP revealed

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Company to construct last section (Lot-4) of Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), considering transportation of natural gas, produced by development of second phase of 'Shah Deniz' field, located in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea,to Turkey and then to Europe has been determined.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, winner of the tender, announced by 'TANAP Doğal Gaz İletim A.Ş.' for 'construction of 48-inch diameter onshore section' was 'Punj Lloyd-Limak' joint venture.

In this regard, agreement was signed between 'TANAP Doğal Gaz İletim A.Ş.' and 'Punj Lloyd-Limak' Joint Venture.

The joint venture will carry out construction of 48-inch 459 km section of TANAP, starting from Eskişehir, passing through Bilecik, Kütahya, Bursa, Balıkesir, Çanakkale, Tekirdağ and Edirne cities, ending in Edirne's Ipsala district on Turkish-Greek border.