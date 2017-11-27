 Top
    Citibank: Oil market participants may face bad results on November 30

    Analysts of Barclays bank believe, quota reduction will be more important

    Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Oil market extremely believes in extension of OPEC+ agreement. Our base scenario includes option that there may be no decision to extend the agreement at the meeting in Vienna, November 30. And this can change the mood of the investors".

    Report informs, Ed Morse, global head of commodities research at Citigroup said in an interview with the Bloomberg.

    Notably, British investment bank Barclays said quota reduction will have a positive impact on oil market but not extension of November 30 agreement.

