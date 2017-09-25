SCC Chairman Aydin Aliyev receives BP Regional President

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC), Aydin Aliyev has today met with a delegation led by the BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, Gary Jones.

The SCC mentioned signing of amended and restated agreement on the joint development and production sharing (PSA) for the Azeri, Chirag fields and the Deep Water Portion of the Gunashli Field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea in Baku on September 14 and characterized the remarkable event as a new era in development of "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" giant oil field, extended until 2050. A. Aliyev talked about BP's work for the development of the oil sector in Azerbaijan.

The Chairman said that great attention is paid towards the youth studying the customs business, in particular, increasing their knowledge and skills. A. Aliyev expressed his confidence that cooperation with BP will continue in this direction.

Thanking the SCC Chairman for reception, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, Gary Jones said he is pleased to work in Azerbaijan. Noting that significant works have been carried out by BP after signing of the "Contract of the Century" for producing initial oil and successful implementation of projects in this direction, G. Jones spoke about direct positive relations established with the SCC over the years and appreciated mutual cooperation.